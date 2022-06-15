Panera Helps Guests Stay Charged for the Longest Day of the Year with the Limited Edition "Charged Up Cup"

Starting June 15, guests can enter for a chance to win a "Charged Up Cup" that will charge your phone while you simultaneously enjoy an energy boost from Panera's new Charged Lemonades

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, the longest day of the year and the beginning of the "Summer Slump" – a phrase coined for the season where over 25% of workers feel a decline in productivity, people could use an extra charge in more ways than one. To solve that challenge, Panera is giving guests the opportunity to win a "Charged Up Cup" - a vessel for Panera's new Charged Lemonades that doubles as a portable phone charger, allowing guests to stay charged up during the summer solstice and beyond.

Earlier this Spring, Panera launched Charged Lemonades, with plant-based caffeine for a burst of energy. Fueled by Clean* caffeine from Guarana and green coffee extract, Charged Lemonades come in three vibrant flavor combinations: Strawberry Lemon Mint, Fuji Apple Cranberry and Mango Yuzu Citrus. In fact, a 20 fl. oz. Charged Lemonade without ice has about the same amount of caffeine as a Panera 20 fl. oz. hot Dark Roast coffee. Charged Lemonades are part of the brand's newly launched Unlimited Sip Club, the first-ever nationwide unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages, available nationwide for $10.99 per month (plus tax).

Panera has now unveiled a limited-time, corresponding cup that doubles as a phone charger to give customers the ultimate charge to help get through the Summer Slump. The 17 oz. cup features a removable base for your phone to rest on and get some "juice". Winners can take a break from the summer heat and sip on their Charged Lemonade while charging their phone on the go, no outlet needed, ahead of their next adventure.

Entries for the Panera Charged Up Cup will be open for guests nationwide starting on June 15, and winners in NYC, Chicago, LA and St. Louis will receive theirs via personal delivery on June 21, the longest day of the year, because let's face it – you will need it. Visit PaneraChargedUp.com for complete details and to enter for a chance to win a Charged Up Cup for free; limited quantities available.

"We wanted to find the perfect way to give our customers an extra charge ahead of the longest day of the year," said Drayton Martin, Vice President of Brand Building, Panera Bread. "Our new Charged Lemonades have been a huge success for those looking for a Clean caffeine alternative, and we are excited to offer customers a way to get the ultimate "charge" both for their bodies and their phones."

Unlimited Sip Club is available to members of MyPanera®, Panera's free loyalty program. MyPanera members can register today for the subscription via the Panera website, mobile app and kiosk and unlimited self-serve beverages are just an order away.***

*For how we define Clean, visit http://panerabread.com/clean

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE US/DC. 18+. ENTRY PERIOD BEGINS ON 6/15/2022 AT 7:00 AM ET AND ENDS AT 11:59 PM ET on 6/20/2022. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. ODDS OF WINNING DEPENDS ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. SAME DAY PRIZE DELIVERY NOT GUARANTEED. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE COMPLETE OFFICIAL RULES AT: PaneraChargedUp.com

*** The Unlimited Sip Club Subscription ("Beverage Subscription") is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be a MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age or older to register. Registration available online only including Kiosk. You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or after the expiration of any free trial or discounted offer, your credit card will automatically be charged $10.99 plus tax for the monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every 30 days thereafter until you cancel your subscription. To cancel your subscription online, visit the Cancellation section at www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub or on the Panera Bread app. The Beverage Subscription entitles eligible subscribers to the following Subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, bubbler drinks (Regular, Sweet, and Passion Papaya Green iced teas, and Agave lemonade) and Charged Lemonade beverages (Fuji Apple Cranberry, Mango Citrus Yuzu and Strawberry Lemon Mint) once every two hours plus unlimited refills. Excludes all other beverages, including without limitation, cold brew iced coffee and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations including but not limited to added Espresso and Syrups are not included in the Beverage Subscription monthly price. Upcharges apply. Other additions such as Milk, Skim Milk, Almond Milk, Half & Half, Sweeteners are included in the monthly subscription price. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third party delivery sites. One subscription per person. Visit here for complete terms www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub.

