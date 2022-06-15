Procare Solutions and MarcoPolo Learning Partner to Deliver Award-winning Digital Learning Videos and Educational Resources to Child Care Centers

DENVER, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, the most widely used child care management software, and MarcoPolo Learning, the Emmy-nominated global developer of educational videos, games and digital platforms for educators and children ages 3-7, today announced a partnership that will provide high-quality educational resources through the Procare platform.

This partnership enables both teachers and parents to access MarcoPolo Learning's award-winning library of English, Spanish and Modified/ELL learning videos and educator resources that align with the school's early learning curricula. MarcoPolo's video library is the most comprehensive for early childhood educators with over 1,200 videos, educator guides and other classroom materials that bring curriculum to life.

"Educational content is being used by most early childhood educators to enhance learning and engagement, but not all content found online is safe and designed for young children. Our proprietary video library supports teachers by giving them access to high-quality curriculum-aligned content, educator guides, and innovative child-facing technology that allows classroom content to be shared with families," said Justin Hsu, CEO and Founder of MarcoPolo Learning. "By better supporting early childhood educators and young children, we can also positively affect teacher engagement and retention, as well as foster children's passion for lifelong learning."

"This partnership is another step forward in our mission to simplify child care operations and enhance children's learning with high-quality education," said JoAnn Kintzel, CEO of Procare Solutions. "Educators will now have the ability to access MarcoPolo Learning's videos, resources, activity ideas and family engagement suggestions easily through the Procare platform.

Integrating MarcoPolo Learning's program into the Procare Solutions platform helps solve some of the most common pain points for early childhood educators, and it provides institutional grade resources most commonly found in large school districts, national childcare providers and Head Start programs.

About Procare Solutions

For more than 30 years, Procare Solutions has been the leading provider of child care management software, family engagement, integrated payment processing, technology and services. The company supports nearly 37,000 child care centers, preschools, daycares, afterschool programs, camps and related facilities with comprehensive software that has the power to manage every aspect of their business, enrich classroom and family interactions, and automate the payment process. Procare offers web-based, on-premises, and cloud hosting solutions and supports customers of all sizes from single-center operations to complex multinational enterprises. For more information, visit ProcareSoftware.com .

About MarcoPolo Learning



Based in New York with offices in London, MarcoPolo Learning is an award-winning developer of early childhood content and technology for schools and homes. MarcoPolo serves both schools and families with high quality curriculum-aligned content that drives curiosity and wonder about the world around them. Emmy-nominated for its highly engaging content that features a mix of real footage, CG and 2D animation that brings curriculum to life. MarcoPolo Learning is also the creator of The Polos, an animated STEM learning preschool TV series that reaches over 150 million households globally. For more information, visit MarcoPoloLearning.com .

Media contact: Jenn Poggie, jenn@pinnaclemediafl.com

