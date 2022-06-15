Ron Snitker Named Chief Diversity Officer at Waller

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP announced today that Ron Snitker has been named its first Chief Diversity Officer at the Nashville-based AMLaw 200 law firm. Snitker will be responsible for overseeing and executing the firm's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy in concert with Waller's Diversity Committee. This includes internal and external initiatives such as collaborating on recruiting, retention, firm culture, programming, leadership development and community engagement.

Snitker is the former three-term president of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce. He has led Waller's financial services industry team as Executive Director since 2015.

"Over the last seven years, I have witnessed Waller's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," Snitker said. "This is an exciting opportunity to play a central role in expanding those efforts."

"Ron is a proven leader both here at Waller and in the community," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "We are fortunate that he'll be driving the firm's mission around diversity, equity and inclusion."

Before joining Waller, Snitker spent nearly 15 years in a variety of roles with UBS, the multinational investment bank and financial services company. Additionally, he co-chaired UBS Pride Americas, an internal employee network developed to help sustain an LGBT-friendly environment. Snitker served as president of the Board of Directors of the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce from 2018 through 2020 and received the President's Award in 2021 for his service to the organization. Snitker is a graduate of the 2020 Class of Leadership Nashville. He is also a graduate of the Young Leaders Council where he was named Young Leader of the Year in 2018. Since 2014 he has been an Advisory Board Member of the MTSU LGBT+ College Conference and a volunteer with several Nashville-area nonprofits since arriving in Nashville in 1995.

Snitker holds dual MBAs from the Haas School of Business (University of California, Berkeley) and Columbia Business School, as well as a BBA in Finance and a BA in Music Performance from the University of Iowa. Snitker resides in Nashville with his husband, Doug Alexander.

About Waller

With nearly 300 attorneys across Tennessee, Alabama and Texas, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has a national reputation in healthcare and financial services and boasts robust practices in private equity and real estate. Waller was spotlighted by Chambers Associate as one of the nation's leading firms for recruiting, retaining and supporting legal talent. Waller is ranked as Nashville's largest law firm by the Nashville Business Journal and was awarded a Best Places to Work award by the Nashville Business Journal and the Birmingham Business Journal four years in a row.

