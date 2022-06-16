Hyundai Releases 2023 Palisade Pricing Including New XRT Model

- 2023 Palisade Flagship SUV Offers Fresh Exterior and Interior Design
- New Convenience Technologies: 12-inch Navigation, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, New Bluelink Features and Driver's Ergo-Motion Seat
- New Palisade XRT Model Features a Rugged, Outdoors-Oriented Appearance
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model. For the 2023 model year, the enhanced Palisade delivers a bold, premium presence with an upscale interior, advanced technologies, new convenience features and safety content. This further establishes the Palisade's reputation as the ultimate family and road trip vehicle. Palisade will also offer a new, dark-themed, rugged XRT model to complement the existing Santa Fe and Tucson XRT models in the Hyundai SUV line-up.
2023 Hyundai Palisade Pricing
Model
Engine
Transmission
Drivetrain
MSRP
SE
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$34,950
SEL
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$37,950
XRT
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$40,250
Limited
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$46,500
Calligraphy
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
FWD
$48,900
SE
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$36,850
SEL
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$39,850
XRT
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$42,150
Limited
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$48,400
Calligraphy
3.8L V6 GDI
8-Speed Automatic SHIFTRONIC®
AWD
$50,800
* Freight Charges for the 2023MY Palisade are $1,295.
New, Rugged Palisade XRT Model
The Palisade XRT FWD, in addition to the SEL FWD Equipment, adds:
- Dark 20-inch wheels with rugged styling
- Rugged lower bumpers and skid plate accents
- Rugged lower door garnish
- Dark grille finish
- Black roof side rails
- Cross rails
- Body colored outside door handles
- Power sunroof
- Black H-Tex™ leatherette seating surfaces
The Palisade XRT AWD, in addition to the XRT FWD Equipment, adds:
- HTRAC ® All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- HTRAC® liftgate badge
- Downhill Brake Control (DBC)
- SNOW mode
- TOW mode
- AWD lock
