POWERHOUSE DUO ANNIE SELKE & MARIE FLANIGAN REVEAL NEW PARTNERSHIP

PITTSFIELD, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annie Selke, Founder and Chief Vision Officer of The Annie Selke Companies, and Marie Flanigan, principal of award-winning Houston, Texas, design firm Marie Flanigan Interiors, are proud to announce the Marie Flanigan Collection for Annie Selke.

This exclusive collection pairs traditional and timeless elegance with modern elements for a refined yet inviting look. Marie's signature palette of sumptuous neutrals paired with subtle textures can be seen throughout the assortment of 45 hand-crafted rugs, exquisite bedding, plush decorative pillows, and chic accessories—all designed by the Houston native with her trademark blend of everyday sophistication and innovative simplicity.

"After being in the design industry for over a decade, I noticed a consistent thread in the types of textiles I was drawn to but always had trouble finding the right pieces," says Marie Flanigan. "I dreamed of creating my own rugs, bedding and pillows that could fill the gap between what I was trying to source and what was actually available." And who better to help make those dreams a reality than Annie Selke with her nearly thirty years of experience crafting stylish high quality home decor. The pairing was a no-brainer for Flanigan. "When looking for a creative partner, I knew Annie would be a natural fit. As a female entrepreneur, she is such an inspiration to countless designers, including myself, and it's such a privilege to work with and learn from her."

For Annie Selke, the admiration was mutual. "When introduced to Marie's work, I was immediately drawn to her aesthetic. She has created a signature look that manages to be classic, modern, elevated and luxuriously serene all at the same time," notes Selke. "As a trained architect, she is a master of proportion and balance, both of which are critical to great interior design. Plus, her attention to detail is extraordinary—not fussy, just fabulous! All of the pieces in this collection truly reflect her style and feature a wonderful mix of constructions that feel sophisticated yet incredibly functional."

With an overarching palette of creamy oatmeals, rich caramels and crisp whites punctuated with dusty pinks, oceanic blues and forest greens, the luxe yet approachable collection is brimming with products that are fitting for a range of settings and can easily be integrated into a host of different styles—a factor that is especially exciting for Flanigan. "It's always a thrill to see how other people interpret your pieces and incorporate them into their own designs!"

The collection will launch in September 2022. For news and wholesale inquiries, please visit annieselke.com/marieflanigan. To get a sneak peek from Annie and Marie themselves check out their Instagram Live here .

About The Annie Selke Companies, including Pine Cone Hill bedding and Dash & Albert rugs: In 1994, Annie Selke started the bedding business Pine Cone Hill on her dining room table in Richmond, Massachusetts. More than twenty five years later, the company employs over 220 staffers (50 of whom are based in India) and maintains a 179,000-square foot headquarters, built around an 1863 woolen mill that produced uniforms and blankets for Union soldiers during the Civil War. The campus includes extensive warehousing, product design lab, an art and textile archive, a photo studio and the marketing, finance, and customer service teams.

Annie started Dash & Albert, a brand specializing in handmade cotton and wool rugs, in 2004, and the rugs soon made their way onto countless magazine covers and into the Obama White House.

Her rugs and bedding are sold through more than 6,000 fine retailers worldwide, including Garnet Hill, Sundance, and the luxury e-commerce retailer Perigold. In 2016, Annie launched a direct-to-consumer catalog that reaches millions of consumers annually.

Annie holds degrees in Textile Science from the University of Vermont and in Buying and Merchandising from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In 2010, she was named Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year, and in 2017 she created the luxury inn 33 Main in her hometown, Lenox, Massachusetts offering consumers a brand immersion experience.

About Marie Flanigan, Principal at Marie Flanigan Interiors: Marie Flanigan is an award-winning interior designer whose passion and achievements in design have positioned her as one of the nation's best. As a classically trained and practiced architect, Marie unlocks a unique level of depth through her mutual consideration of interior and structure; her homes revealing the magic that transpires when each is made to augment the other.

Her trademark style is evident through the sophisticated use of color, texture, and light, and every home she designs receives her personal signature of timeless elegance and innovative simplicity. Her distinguished designs can be seen in luxury homes and commercial spaces throughout the country, and her work and expertise have been featured by premier publications and websites including Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Vogue, Southern Living, Domino, Traditional Home, Elegant Homes, Southern Home, and Luxe Magazine. She regularly shares her design and lifestyle advice with TV audiences, including her most recent role on HGTV's internationally broadcast series, Property Brothers: Brother vs. Brother.

