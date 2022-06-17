Lummus Technology Launches Next Generation of Breech-Lock High-Pressure Heat Exchanger Closure

New breech-lock heat exchanger closure delivers exceptional operational performance and underscores Lummus' commitment to deliver innovative products and services throughout the lifecycle of refining and petrochemicals facilities

HOUSTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven solutions, announced the launch of its Polaris™ breech-lock closure, a new technological upgrade applicable to its high-pressure heat exchanger equipment. This advanced design of breech-lock closure provides a host of operational benefits including safe, reliable and secure sealing under all conditions, a simplified assembly and easier maintenance.

"The Polaris breech-lock heat exchanger exemplifies our dedication to deliver innovation and operational performance for customers requiring new or retrofitted heat exchangers," said Rutger Theunissen, Chief Business Officer of Services and Supplies, Lummus Technology. "The new closure system allows for a wider range of operating conditions, increased unit sizes and capacities and reduces shut down times due to ease of use, while delivering the high reliability and safety our customers expect from Lummus."

To preview this technology and its benefits, Lummus will participate in a live webcast hosted by Hydrocarbon Processing on Tuesday, June 21, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT. You can attend the webcast by registering here.

The Polaris breech-lock design incorporates two new advanced features that elevate its performance above traditional breech-lock closures under today's stringent operational environments. The ProSeal™ system, a new gasket loading design, requires no internal split ring, flange or bolts for simplified fabrication, assembly and disassembly. The load to the seal is efficiently distributed and maintained under a wider range of operating conditions. The ProSeal system further protects the components from damage and deformation caused by plant upsets and differential thermal expansion.

Complementing the new sealing system is the ProLock™ closure system, an advanced securing mechanism using a special appliance that is simpler and safer to operate. The design allows easy access to all threads for maintenance, lubrication and repair, and significantly reduces the time when inserting and removing the closing plug.

High-pressure exchangers with breech-lock or screw-plug type closures are used in the hydroprocessing industry, primarily for hydrocracking, hydrotreating, lube oil, slurry and residue upgrade processing. Applications include use in reactor feeds and effluent exchangers, recycle gas exchangers, effluent recovery and gas recovery exchangers and other applications in gas compression and fertilizer processes.

Lummus Technology has supplied heat transfer equipment to the process and power industries worldwide for more than 75 years. Specializing in heat transfer systems for critical process environments, Lummus has produced industry leading technology for fired heaters, including the SRT™ pyrolysis furnace, and heat exchangers, including the HELIXCHANGER™ heat exchanger and LABLEX™ Lummus advanced breech-lock exchanger.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com .

