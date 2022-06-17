NetDragon Included in CSI Hong Kong Connect Internet Index

HONG KONG, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Company has become a constituent of the CSI Hong Kong Connect Internet Index ("Index"), according to the latest revision announced by China Securities Index Co., Ltd. The change has taken effect after market closed on June 10, 2022.

Introduced by China Securities Index Co., Ltd., the Index selects its constituent from the top 30 internet-related companies in the Hong Kong Stock Connect, based on average daily market capitalization over the last twelve months. It is intended to reflect the overall performance of internet-related securities in the Hong Kong Stock Connect.

As one of the indices that various exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") have been tracking, NetDragon's inclusion in the Index highlighted its recognition as one of the industry vertical leaders. More importantly, the inclusion has also made NetDragon a constituent of the tracking ETFs.

This recent inclusion is expected to further raise NetDragon's profile and liquidity in the capital market, as it will gain capital allocation from ETFs and other related index products, while laying a solid foundation for investor outreaching in both domestic and overseas markets.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

