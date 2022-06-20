Aventon Companies Begins Construction on Luxury Apartment Community in Cary

Aventon Kit Creek will be the Developer's Second Property within the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Metropolitan Market

CARY, N.C., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated multi-family developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has broken ground on its second apartment community within the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan market. Aventon Kit Creek, located in the town of Cary, will be a 293-unit, Class A, multifamily development.

Aventon Kit Creek, located in the town of Cary, will be a 293-unit, Class A, multifamily development. (PRNewswire)

Encompassing nearly 16 acres and spread across three separate residential buildings, Aventon Kit Creek will offer residents spacious floor plans ranging from studio units all the way up to three bedrooms. Each apartment home will be furnished with modern finishes and state-of-the-art-technology. Surrounding amenity spaces include a resort-style saltwater pool along with an expansive sundeck featuring lounge seating, daybeds and private cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment, and a remote working hub with multiple private offices and collaboration areas. The pet-friendly community also offers a pet spa and dog park.

"Cary is one of the most desirable locations to live within North Carolina, with its booming job market and esteemed schools," said Ron Perera, Senior Managing Director for Aventon Companies. "To be able to offer a premier multifamily development within close proximity to jobs, schools and shopping is something that we feel will be highly beneficial to the community."

Aventon Kit Creek's buildings were designed by Charlotte-based Watts Leaf Architects, PA with interior design by Studio 5 Interiors, Inc. Aventon Kit Creek is expected to open in the Fall of 2023 and will be just a half-mile from Apple's future campus, a $1 billion development with 3,000 employees and salaries averaging $187,000. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments expected to bring nearly 7,600 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

About Aventon Companies

Aventon Companies acquires, develops, and manages multifamily communities in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic with regional offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC and Bethesda, MD. To learn more, visit www.aventoncompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

kristen@andersoncollaborative.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aventon Companies