BMF NAMED GLOBAL SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR JAPAN AIRLINES (JAL)

Japan's legacy carrier taps BMF to reinvigorate the brand through dynamic narrative and content across its global Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn channels and through earned media results

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMF is pleased to announce the latest addition to its growing Engagement and Earned practices with the addition of Japan Airlines (JAL). Appointed as global Social Media and Public Relations Agency of Record, BMF will serve as a strategic partner in smartly evolving the legacy carrier's brand narrative – the transformative and restorative power of travel – across its owned global social channels (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn) and via eaned media results.

Getting to the heart of what motivates global travelers, BMF is poised to reinvigorate JAL's social content to be more relevant, inspiring, magnetic, and elevated. The agency will help JAL grow brand relevance through increased social following, engagement, and reach; improve customer retention; build preference from new customers; share valuable consumer insights in real time; and keep the JAL in the global media conversation through its unique experience-led PR tactics. BMF will also spearhead Tokyo-based content ideation and production for the airline.

"It is an honor and privilege to welcome Japan Airlines to the BMF roster," says Bruce Starr, CEO and Co-Founder of BMF. "With global travel recovery accelerating each day, the timing for a refreshed social and PR strategy couldn't be more auspicious. We're thrilled to draw on our 20 year legacy of creating brand narratives that inspire action to offer global travelers a coveted window seat to the world with JAL."

Underscoring the brand's commitment to safety & comfort, sustainability, innovation, and the unique cultures of the 52 countries and regions JAL services, BMF's social content and PR efforts will spotlight the international airlines' signature experience: the art of omotenashi, a distinctive style of Japanese hospitality rooted in intuitive service and the anticipation of customers needs.

"The industry has been disrupted, not only by the pandemic, but also by the urgent need for more sustainaible and thoughtful travel. Travelers are yearning for physical reconnetion and piece of mind that their safety and well-being are top priority," says Akira Mitsumasu, Vice President, CX, Data Analytics & Marketing at Japan Airlines. "We look forward to partnering with BMF at this critical juncture to breathe new energy into our social feeds and secure meaningful results with top-tier media, inspiring brand loyalists and new customers alike to choose JAL to be a part of their journey."

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 349 airports in 52 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 229 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service and one of the most preferred airlines in the world. For more information, visit: www.jal.com

About BMF

BMF is an award-winning global integrated creative marketing agency with expertise in brand strategy, experiential, digital, influencer, talent, and PR. The agency conceptualizes and executes multi-channel programs that earn attention from key opinion leaders, engage with our clients' target audiences, and create unforgettable brand experiences with lasting impact. BMF does this for brands who seek to have a meaningful role in the current cultural conversation. With teams working around the world, BMF recently produced 350 programs of which 50 were in 19 countries outside the US . Each of the programs we develop are unique — the red thread is our commitment to delivering ROI by humanizing brands in unexpected and impactful ways that are made to inspire. BMF is an LGBT owned business certified by the NGLCC (nglcc.org) with diversity & inclusion as part of the agency's core DNA. For more information, visit: www.wearebmf.com.

Media Contact: BMF

T: 323.807.7333

E: JAL@wearebmf.com

View original content:

SOURCE BMF