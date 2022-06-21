Liminal Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Liminal adds Chief Operating Officer with 20 years of experience in technology startups, investment management, and fraud and identity solutions

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liminal, a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community, announced today the addition of Kathryn Montilla as Chief Operating Officer. The Liminal team is excited to welcome Kathryn to help achieve its strategic growth objectives and expansion.

"Kathryn has demonstrated an impressive track record of achieving measurable results and operational accomplishments across a number of organizations," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "We are excited to welcome her as a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate our growth and scale our operations to serve a global community."

As Liminal COO, Kathryn will be responsible for performance management, aligning talent to growth opportunities, and continuing to build upon the organization's high-performing culture. She'll also play a pivotal role in accelerating the execution of Liminal's strategy, scaling innovation, and identifying new market opportunities.

Kathryn brings two decades of operator, builder, and leadership experience to Liminal, spanning across technology startups, finance, and life sciences companies. She has proven success in scaling businesses and leading diverse, global teams at companies like Feedzai, Bridgewater Associates, Pfizer, and management consulting firms. Most recently, Kathryn was at Redesign Health, a venture innovation company, where she was Head of Business and Portfolio Operations.

"I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Liminal," said Kathryn Montilla. "I have a passion for helping companies build great teams and effective processes, scale globally, and achieve their strategic vision. Liminal is a leader in the digital identity space, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

ABOUT LIMINAL:

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

