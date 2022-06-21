Melio Named To Forbes Fintech 50 List

Melio Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Innovative Fintech Startups In 2022

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio , a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced that it has been named to Forbes' seventh annual Fintech 50 list, which honors the most innovative private financial technology companies. Of the 50 companies named to the list, Melio was just one of six payments companies recognized.

(PRNewsfoto/Melio) (PRNewswire)

Forbes' dedicated team of reporters and editors carefully selected the 50 companies through a months-long review process that involved consultations with industry investors, analysts, entrepreneurs, and executives. According to Forbes, companies are evaluated based on their rate of growth, deep impact through innovation, and new product offerings.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside some other truly innovative companies," said Melio CEO and co-founder Matan Bar. "Melio sees it as a great responsibility to continue to help the thousands of small businesses that we serve maximize their cash flow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their financial health. We are proud to be helping small businesses during these challenging times."

Small businesses are critical to the American economy, but cash flow and workflow problems continue to be a main area of concern for small business owners. Melio provides a single, integrated payments solution that allows small businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments – helping with cash flow needs, eliminating late payment costs, and giving businesses back valuable time.

Melio recently announced the launch of international payments to over 70 countries, enabling U.S. small businesses to make payments abroad with ease and build resiliency in their supply chains. In addition, as the company grows its product offerings and platform and continues its rapid scaling, Melio's executive leadership has expanded with several recent appointments, including COO Tomer Barel, VP of R&D Guy Zipori, Vice President of Risk, Credit & Data Products Sivanne Goldfarb, and Vice President of Product Yoav Schwartzberg.

About Melio:

Melio's mission is to keep small business in business, helping them to improve their cash flow and workflow, gain more control over their finances, and optimize their business's financial health. Melio was founded by CEO Matan Bar, CTO Ilan Atias, and Ziv Paz in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. The company has raised $506 million to date. Melio's smart B2B online payment solution is tailor-made for small businesses' needs. It is a free, simple, and secure solution that allows small businesses and their suppliers to transfer and receive payments quickly and easily.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Melio