SOUTHERN FIRST BANK OPENS NEW HEADQUARTERS IN GREENVILLE, SC

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the Southeast, is excited to announce the opening of its new corporate headquarters at 6 Verdae Boulevard in Greenville, S.C. This landmark project makes a bold and visionary statement about the future of Southern First and that collaboration and company culture matter. The building is an investment in Southern First's clients and team members and a testament to the bank's continued organic growth.

The five-story, 107,000 square foot building, sits on ~7 acres at the intersection of Laurens Road and Verdae Boulevard, an area that will see continued growth and development as a major mixed-use community hub in the Upstate. Home to Southern First's critical Operations and Support teams, the project also houses the bank's flagship retail banking office, featuring collaboration areas and modern meeting spaces that foster the bank's relationship first approach to banking. On the exterior, clients have access to industry-leading technology at Southern First's new drive-thru experience featuring Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). These 24-hour deposit-ready ATMs are equipped for video banking with live tellers, allowing clients to conduct more transaction types and receive personal assistance immediately. In the first-floor lobby, Southern First has partnered with homegrown Greenville business, Southern Pressed Juicery, who will serve a menu of cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and handcrafted food items to the public.

The architecture throughout the building is designed to enhance team dynamics and community engagement. The building represents the bank's continued commitment to creating outstanding experiences for clients, associates, and the community.

"Southern First Bank was founded in Greenville over 22 years ago. We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new headquarters as this investment is a message to the community and throughout the Southeast that our team is committed to strong relationships, progressive technology, and a servant heart culture. We will continue to grow one client at a time and look forward to continuing this journey for the next 22 + years," stated Art Seaver, CEO of Southern First.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in the Southeast. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle, and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.1 billion and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

