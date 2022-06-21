Tyson Group Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Sales Training Companies 2022 List

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Group is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power's Top 25 Sales Training Companies 2022 list.

The world of sales and training has changed dramatically. This award benchmarks against the best in class.

Selling Power Magazine's prestigious Top Sales Training Companies List helps sales leaders identify and select sales training companies with a track record of producing tangible ROI while also providing superior customer service.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever. The economy has shifted significantly due to inflation, Covid 19, the war in the Ukraine, shortages in supply and the emergence of new learning technologies.

"Sales training companies had to adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training both virtually, and in person. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace, and their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world of sales and training has changed dramatically. CEOs have no choice but to rebuild their sales force in new ways. This award benchmarks against the best in class," says Lance Tyson, President & CEO of Tyson Group.

See the Selling Power Top Sales Training Companies 2022 list at https://geni.us/sellingpowerSTC2022

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training tailored to companies' individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. They have consulted and provided negotiation strategies for multi-billion dollar deals for the nation's most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams, and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations.

Their expertise in recruiting, training, and coaching helps the right talent drive organizations to the next level. They have proven experience creating, establishing, and implementing organizational changes and new processes that help sales leaders and their teams meet and exceed goals in all industries.

Tyson Group is available for commentary. Contact Audrey Donegan of TGC Worldwide - audrey@tgcworldwide.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tyson Group