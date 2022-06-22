First Horizon Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, First Horizon President and CEO Bryan Jordan has signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. First Horizon joins over 2,000 of the world's leading companies in pledging to work together to share best practices and raise awareness in the business community while also cultivating an inclusive culture within its workplace.

"First Horizon is honored to join the growing list of companies committed to addressing diversity and inclusion within their organizations," said Jordan. "We remain focused on continued progress by recruiting and retaining a diverse team of talented associates and providing an environment in which all associates and perspectives are valued."

The signing of the CEO Action Pledge is another important step in the company's commitment to enhancing diversity, fostering an inclusive work environment and elevating equity. In 2021, First Horizon's executive team was the first official group to participate in the National Civil Rights Museum's C-Suite Initiative, focused on education and increasing representation of Black associates.

First Horizon has already made tremendous strides in the DEI space, and the momentum continues. The company was recently recognized by Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality and received the Dave Thomas Adoption Friendly Workplace Award. Additionally, First Horizon Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) have grown from five to eight, adding the Black Inclusion Guild, Eco Champions, and the Hispanic Outreach and Latino Alliance, with more in progress.

"We are excited about the tangible progress First Horizon has made in elevating equity both within the organization and externally, "said Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for First Horizon. "This is part of our mission to increase accountability, accessibility and opportunity for all, and we invite our stakeholders to join us on this journey."

For more information on First Horizon's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, please visit Diversity and Inclusion – First Horizon Bank.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $88.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

