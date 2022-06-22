Memberful Announces Hyatt Regency Bar Takeover with Patreon at VidCon

Memberful, the best option for video creators to monetize their audience, announces its sponsorship at VidCon.

SAN FRANCISCO , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memberful , a membership software that helps creators, entrepreneurs, podcasters, and educators create sustainable businesses, today announced its Sponsorship at VidCon for the first time. Memberful will host a takeover at the Hyatt Regency Bar from June 22 to June 25, 2022.

Memberful is the best-in-class, no code required membership software for independent creators, publishers, educators, podcasters, and more. Memberful provides creators with the tools and support to monetize their content through flexible and customizable software that integrates directly into WordPress websites or existing technology to retain complete control of branding, content, and membership.

The creator economy is exploding, yet traditional social platforms still have control over a creator's future. In addition, they bring many challenges, including algorithm instability, shadow bans, platform outages, and limited community interaction outside of likes and comments. Memberful allows creators to take back control of their audience and content with easy-to-use white-label software.

"Creators face so many challenges these days. Our goal is to make it easy for video creators to quickly launch a membership business where they remain in control and can create a beautifully branded member experience while monetizing their audience," said Tiffany Perko, Head of Marketing at Memberful. "We are excited to meet with the many video creators attending VidCon this week and share why Memberful is the best option for their membership needs."

Membership is a great way to diversify a creator's revenue stream, and Memberful makes it easy. With customized subscription plans, easy member management, automatic transactional emails, optimized checkouts, dashboard analytics, and more, creators can focus on what they do best and begin driving revenue immediately.

Memberful has been featured on Tech Crunch , JumpStart Magazine , The Verge , Vimeo , and more.

Memberful is a membership software that helps creators, entrepreneurs, podcasters, and educators create sustainable businesses. Through tools that empower customers to reach a larger audience and make a living out of what interests them most, Memberful makes running a successful membership-based business easy.

