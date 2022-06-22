Orange Comet Signs Multi-Year NFT Partnership with Leading Professional Wrestling League Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

NFT Launch Continues Orange Comet's Expansion Into International Markets; First Drop Scheduled for October 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) creative media and Web3 experience company today announced its continued global expansion with a worldwide, multi-year partnership with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, a leading professional wrestling organization based in Mexico City, Mexico, with fans around the world. The initial drop will take place in October 2022.

The NFT partnership coincides with the 30th anniversary of Lucha Libre AAA in 2022, with special Triplemanía XXX pay-per-view events taking place throughout the year. The first NFT drop will coincide with the final Triplemanía XXX deathmatch event of 2022 on October 15 in Mexico City where a mask will fall.

"We're honored that Orange Comet's next advancement in the global NFT marketplace is with such a deep-rooted phenomenon as Lucha Libre AAA," said Dave Broome, CEO, Orange Comet. "Luchadores are important cultural symbols with diverse, rich histories, incredible stories, and most of all passion for their sport and their fans. Our NFT collection will hold this passion and dedication as the top priority."

"Orange Comet is one of the most trusted names in sports NFTs and we're thrilled to be partnering with them on creative, vibrant new ideas for Lucha Libre AAA and our incredible fanbase," said Dorian Roldan, General Manager of Lucha Libre AAA. "Bringing luchadores to the metaverse has never been done before and we're looking forward to seeing the reaction from our audiences around the globe."

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

ABOUT LUCHA LIBRE AAA WORLDWIDE

Considered as the top leading Mexican company in Lucha Libre production and promotion, with a presence of 30 years in the entertainment industry, AAA was founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña Herrada. AAA produce international events in several countries including México, United States, Canada, Colombia and Japan. Among the innovative milestones of the franchise are the animated movie "Sin Límite de Tiempo"; and the videogame known as "La Lucha Libre Héroes del Ring" or its most recent partnership with Garena´s Battle Royale game "Free Fire" and Amazon´s Alexa Division for a Lucha Libre AAA Skill. AAA as a Live Touring company has more than 450 events a year, generating more than 260 hours of content for a captive and recurrent audience, with more than 400M viewers and enthusiasts tuning AAA shows on FITE, Pro Wrestling TV, TBS´s SPACE Channel, TV Azteca, MultimediosTV, Facebook Watch, Meta Quest, Oculus TV, YouTube and PLUTO TV. Bardhal, USG, Charlie Group, are blue chip sponsor brands present in Lucha Libre AAA. For more info please visit www.luchalibreaaa.com .

