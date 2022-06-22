Pluralsight One Commits Over $3 Million to Strategic Nonprofit Partners to Expand Access to Technology Skills Around the Globe

SILICON SLOPES, Utah , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced that its social impact organization, Pluralsight One, is providing over $2 million in immediate cash grants to existing nonprofit partners and over $1 million in immediate cash grants to four new partners: Girls Who Code, LaunchCode, Npower, and CodePath. Additionally, Pluralsight has provided product grants totalling approximately 5,000 free Pluralsight Skills licenses to new partners. The grants will support nonprofit partners as they meet the rapidly evolving needs of the communities they serve. Existing Pluralsight One strategic partners that are receiving additional grants include the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Year Up, Malala Fund, Code.org, and the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA).

"We are deeply grateful for our new and existing partners for the work they do to help underserved talent begin and maintain tech careers. The need for tech talent continues to increase across the globe, and these organizations play an important role in providing opportunities to develop tech skills for all," said Christopher Oliver, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Pluralsight. "Our focus at Pluralsight One has always rested on unlocking technology career opportunities for underrepresented groups and, in the process, increasing diversity in the technology workforce. These grants will help our partners continue to offer their invaluable services to those who may not have otherwise had access to tech education."

Pluralsight One partners will deploy their grants in a variety of ways, but all with the common objective of driving impact at scale towards important social issues. Pluralsight One partners expect to use the grants to provide impact in some of the following ways:

NRC — NRC protects displaced people and supports them as they build new futures. Pluralsight One will help support programs that meet immediate humanitarian needs, prevent further displacement, and contribute to durable solutions that create lasting social impact.

Year Up — Year Up's grant supports its mission to close the opportunity gap in the United States by helping young adults build technology skills that strengthen pathways to professional employment.

Malala Fund — With its grant from Pluralsight One, Malala Fund will support the STEAM Education for Girls initiative in Pakistan. This project will focus on advancing girls' access to STEAM education and aims to reach 13,000 public high schools across the country.

Code.org — Code.org's grant will support the organization's mission to expand access to computer science in schools and increase participation by young women and students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

CSTA — With the grant provided by Pluralsight One, CSTA will continue to support the development and implementation of digital resources for teachers with a focus on equity and inclusion.

(New) Girls Who Code — Pluralsight will partner with Girls Who Code to help close the gender gap in computing by helping women foster ongoing connections, develop career readiness skills, and build confidence, ultimately improving their persistence in computer science and technology.

(New) LaunchCode — LaunchCode's grant will help the organization deliver free, accessible, job-focused educational programs for driven, qualified individuals from diverse backgrounds seeking new careers in tech.

(New) NPower — NPower's grant will support their mission of creating pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. Pluralsight Skills content modules, labs, and practice exams will be used by learners to prepare for various certifications.

(New) CodePath — CodePath brings together employers, students, and colleges to eliminate inequities in tech education. With this partnership, CodePath students will experience the value of Pluralsight Skills in their professional development.

Pluralsight, the leading technology workforce development company, helps organizations build better technology teams by delivering skill development solutions and data insights that cover technology trends with breadth and depth. With Pluralsight Skills, enterprise organizations can utilize strategic skills consulting services, courses, hands-on labs, and knowledge assessments to build tech skills for individuals and teams at scale. Pluralsight Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with objective and actionable data insights about workflow patterns to improve developer experience, ensure strong software development team performance, and accelerate the delivery of products and services. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps businesses and individuals transform with technology. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com

