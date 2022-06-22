U-Haul of North Carlisle Store Closes after 39 Years

CARLISLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul of North Carlisle store at 1111 Harrisburg Pike recently closed its doors after 39 years of serving the local community.

The facility had been serving do-it-yourself moving customers since 1983. Current plans call for U-Haul® to maintain ownership of the 7,186-square-foot building.

As a result of the May 31 closing, five Team Members were let go.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations, including insufficient square footage; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

U-Haul continues to serve local customers at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carlisle, site of the former Kmart® property at 1180 Walnut Bottom Road.

U-Haul dealers in and around Carlisle are also available to meet the needs of DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

