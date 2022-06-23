25Home Sandwich Sofa: Satisfy Customer's Whole Family

El MONTE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California-based furniture brand, 25Home Furniture, announces the launch of a new exclusive furniture collection: Sandwich, a sofa satisfying customer's whole family. Sandwich sofa encourages customers' creativity and promotes family harmony.

Have you ever had family quarrels and hurt the one you love when choosing a sofa? Sandwich sofa keeps customers out of such trouble. It is a versatile sofa to meet different preferences of family members, from soft to hard. Each family member can find his/her perfect comfort by creating different combinations of sofa cushions.

WHY SANDWICH?

The reason is simple. Just like buying a sandwich, customers can decide the order of ingredients and enjoy the rich taste in one bite. That's why 25Home designs Sandwich sofa: it is a Four-in-One sofa. Each seat consists of 2 cushions: a soft feather cushion and a bouncy foam cushion. By combining the cushions as you wish, customers can get four sofas for the price of one. It is not only suitable for various spaces, but also brings customers' family four types of enjoyment.

A sofa, a bed

With 32.7 inches seat depth, Sandwich sofa provides sufficient space for lying, lounging, reclining and curling up and can even be served as a single bed. Its armrest, with perfect curve and soft filling, can be used as a pillow. It's not a simple bed, but an ergonomic bed that protects customers' spine.

EXTRAORDINARILY CONVENIENT

Waterproof processing was thoughtfully applied to the outermost surface of the air leather of the Sandwich sofa, therefore, there is no need to worry that the sofa will sag or deform when it's soaked. The waterproof treatment also makes cleaning easy—a rag is all customers need if there are stains.

UNIMAGINABLY DURABLE

Air leather, as a high-strength material, is scratch-resistant and perfect for pets and children. Moreover, this sofa is also non-wrinkle and non-pilling, giving you the most worry-free experience.

Sandwich sofa selects the well-chosen natural down as the filling. Without bleaching, it is odorless, harmless to health, and allergen-free. With it, you don't have to worry about rhinitis or dermatitis. Customers can enjoy their lazy afternoon on the cloud-like down cushion without misgivings.

About 25Home Furniture

25Home.com delivers premium on-trend furniture and accessories with Modern & Scandinavian style on the belief that furniture shouldn't break the bank. Empowered by a range of Nordic designers, 25Home's original furniture line set up apart by bringing consumers high quality, modern and minimalist designs at radically fair prices.

25Home's direct-from-manufacturer model does what so-called direct-to-consumer (DTC) furniture brands never could. 25Home doesn't outright reject the DTC model but it does succeed in doing what no DTC furniture brands have managed thus far: truly removing the middleman in order to pass the savings on to the consumer. For more information, please visit www.25home.com

Contacts:

Benjamin Garret

25home@25home.com

（626）2728957 （626）2728957

