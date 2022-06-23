DISQO WELCOMES LEADING PRODUCT VETERAN ANDREW DUKE TO DEEPEN AUDIENCE CONNECTIONS

As Vice President of Product, Consumer Applications, Duke will elevate the member experience of DISQO's consumer-facing applications

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) platform DISQO today announced the addition of product development veteran Andrew Duke to its leadership team as Vice President of Product, Consumer Applications. Duke brings over fifteen years of experience in product strategy and development to this new role, from a range of household names, including Oracle, Nordstrom, Expedia, Microsoft, and Blackberry.

Duke joins during a period of exponential growth driven by the market uptake of DISQO's expanding portfolio of CX solutions spanning customer insights, agile testing, and advertising measurement. He will spearhead the evolution of DISQO's consumer-facing applications that empower people to share about their customer experiences, including their perceptions and behaviors at touchpoints from their consumer journeys.

To date, more than 24M people have engaged with DISQO's first consumer application, Survey Junkie, completing more than 100M surveys and sharing data from more than 40B digital touchpoints. Duke will oversee the product roadmap and growth of DISQO's mobile and desktop consumer applications, ensuring members have rewarding, fun, and trustworthy experiences.

"I've always been drawn to agile, customer-first companies, and DISQO's drive to bring transparency to the exchange of data between brands and their customers was irresistible," said Duke. "There's never been a more urgent need for trusted brand-consumer relationships. I look forward to raising the bar on our audience members' experiences so they share more, help our enterprise clients make better data-driven decisions, and build better experiences for all."

Duke has defined, managed, and delivered high-impact consumer products and applications across retail, travel, education, and more. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Strategy and Product at Oracle, where he managed a high-performing team of developers, product managers, and data scientists leading customer retention for the company's Fusion applications. Prior, he held product leadership roles at Nordstrom, Varsity Tutors, and Expedia, developing and executing the vision and roadmap for various core offerings. He started his career in technology product roles at Microsoft, Blackberry, and Sitraka (acquired by Dell).

"DISQO is expanding the CX space to give brands the power to understand every customer, every touchpoint, and every outcome. Our consumer audience fuels this mission," said Drew Kutcharian, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at DISQO. "Andrew's deep product expertise, passion for building world-class consumer apps, and his leadership experience will be instrumental to expanding the value and trust our consumer audience members experience when engaging with us."

DISQO has continued to grow its leadership team in tandem with the company's momentum, most recently announcing Yannis Pavlidis as Vice President of Data Science and David Karp as Vice President of Customer Success. DISQO is hiring for a wide range of remote positions across the US. For a full list of open roles, visit disqo.com/careers .

About DISQO

DISQO is a customer experience (CX) platform empowering businesses, from SMBs to enterprises, to make the right decisions for their customers by testing and measuring every product and brand experience with speed. DISQO's insights, agile testing, and advertising measurement applications connect to the company's fully consented consumer data platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, DISQO is recognized as a hyper-growth tech startup and one of the best places to work in the US, with more than 500 team members globally. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter .

