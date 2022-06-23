Serotonin Centers Franchisee Raises $6.5M in Funding to Open 5 Locations in Orlando Market

Transformational Anti-Aging and Wellness Franchise Poised for Growth Following Success of Flagship Location

WINDERMERE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers, the wellness and anti-aging/longevity franchise established last year by nationally-recognized fitness industry entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, will expand its regional presence after having a franchisee secure $6.5 million in funding for five additional locations throughout the Orlando market. The investment comes from Anti-Aging Holdings Orlando, an Orlando-based holding company seeking to fuel the thriving brand's growth within the booming wellness industry.

(PRNewswire)

Through its investment, Anti-Aging Holdings Orlando will be opening locations in the fall of 2022, starting with its next center in Dr. Phillips, followed by additional locations in Winter Park, Lake Mary, Clermont, Lake Nona, and Horizon West. They plan to open additional sites upon completion of the initial 5-center development.

As the nation's first franchise brand to enter the anti-aging and hormone treatment space, the flagship location of Serotonin Centers in Windermere, Fla. has attracted not only a loyal base of local clients, but also those flying in from around the country to receive the brand's groundbreaking services. With its vast lineup of next-level wellness and longevity treatment options and membership tiers and one-stop shop offering cutting edge hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control and immunity response treatments, Serotonin Centers is well-poised to amass multi-unit franchise development agreements across the country.

"The real aim of our centers is to empower men and women with the ability to optimize their health and performance and overall sense of well-being," said Casaburi, Founder and CEO of Serotonin Centers. "Whether it's hormone restoration, boosting your immune system, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, or tackling weight control, Serotonin Centers has the resources to help anyone become their best self, inside and out. Scaling our business model will help to make this a reality for more people."

As a crusader for health and wellness his entire career, Casaburi is best known for founding and growing a nationally-recognized gym franchise that now has 170 gyms open or in development. With Serotonin, Casaburi says he's excited to share the ground-floor opportunity with additional like-minded investors who want to make an impact on human health and life span.

ABOUT SEROTONIN

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's wellness and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and longevity. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

