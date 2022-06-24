THE TRAGICALLY HIP RELEASE THEIR FIRST STANDALONE LIVE ALBUM IN 25 YEARS LIVE AT THE ROXY TODAY

THE HIGHLY COVETED ORIGINAL RECORDING FROM THE ICONIC ROXY CONCERT ON MAY 3, 1991, IN LOS ANGELES, IS NOW AVAILABLE FIRST TIME DIGITALLY AND AS DOUBLE LP/CD

"Live at the Roxy falls into that sweet spot in a band's arc when they're still hungry, but their live act is airtight from countless hours spent scratching and clawing in half-empty dives. By the time The Tragically Hip ever reached the U.S. interior, they had criss-crossed the breadth of Canada in a van during winter—a sign of their commitment. Their sense of mission is palpable on Live at the Roxy." – Paste Magazine

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Tragically Hip released Live At The Roxy worldwide as a standalone live album through Universal Music Canada/UMe. Prior to its inclusion on the Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe package last year, the 15-song concert had not been publicly available and was a sought-after show for the bootleggers and diehard fans. Now, this legendary recording is available digitally for the first time and as a standalone 2 LP vinyl album and a single CD. The album features the previously released live version of "She Didn't Know" and "Cordelia," as well as the fan-favorite Killer Whale version of "New Orleans Is Sinking." Stream/buy the Live At The Roxy HERE.

Originally recorded on May 3, 1991, at the iconic Los Angeles venue for a Westwood One radio show, only 40 minutes of the set was broadcasted on air at the time, making the full recording that much more in demand. Don Smith, producer on Up To Here and Road Apples, mixed and recorded the Roxy concert in full outside of the venue from a mobile studio. This renowned concert saw the band at peak performance and is considered one of the best live shows from any rock band of the era. Reminiscing on the night and what made this show particularly special for the band, bassist Gord Sinclair recalls:

"I remember the Roxy show like it was yesterday. We had spent a year on the road before recording Road Apples and got right back in the saddle when we finished. The new tunes worked great live, and by the time we got to LA, we were firing on all pistons."

Live At The Roxy is the second standalone live record for the band, and it's been 25 years since their first, Live Between Us, released in 1997. With all tracks completely remastered in 2021 by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, the album features the fan-favorite "Killer Whale Tank" version of "New Orleans Is Sinking." The nine-minute track is characterized by a mid-song story from the late frontman Gord Downie about a job cleaning an aquarium and inadvertently causing friction between the two whales held in the tank; fact or fiction, fans listen in wonderment. The captivating adlibbing throughout the entirety of the record creates the experience for the listener, and as Sinclair describes:

"a great show is something you just have to experience to understand. The magic stays with you. Listening back 30 years later and I'm transported to that hot, sweaty, and very special night. The band was tight and unstoppable. Great crowd, great venue. Together we took things to another level."

The Tragically Hip fans brought this release to fruition after countless requests for the deep-cut versions of some of the band's most celebrated songs. Live At The Roxy offers a timeless experience of this sensational night as never before released. The striking album artwork is sequential to the Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe art, sure to be a favorite of any collection.

Live At The Roxy, Los Angeles May 3rd, 1991 Tracklisting:

Tracklisting: CD/Digital

Little Bones She Didn't Know Twist My Arm Highway Girl Cordelia Trickle Down The Luxury Three Pistols Fight I Believe in You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight) New Orleans is Sinking On The Verge Long Time Running Blow At High Dough All Canadian Surf Club

Tracklisting Vinyl

Side 1

Little Bones

She Didn't Know

Twist My Arm

Highway Girl

Side 2

Cordelia

Trickle Down

The Luxury

Three Pistols

Fight

Side 3

I'll Believe in You (Or I'll Be Leaving You Tonight)

New Orleans is Sinking

On The Verge

Side 4

Long Time Running

Blow At High Dough

All Canadian Surf Club

About The Tragically Hip

Critically acclaimed for more than three decades, The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivaled. A five-piece group of friends, including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar), and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 10 million albums in Canada and over 1.5 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 15 Juno Awards – picking up the distinguished Humanitarian Award in 2021 which recognizes Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. Their studio catalog includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip (1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music @ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021). A National Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band. Throughout their career, the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, and despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, they will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes.

