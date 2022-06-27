JOYSBIO offers SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Test that detects Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5

TIANJIN, China, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the SARS-COV-2 Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 make their way across the EU and the US, Joysbio is able to give people the power to administer a rapid test for themselves at home. The Joysbio Coronavirus Antigen Rapid Test Kit can effectively detect the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The test is certified by CE1434 (PCBC) for self-testing by layperson.

Back in June 2020, Joysbio released their breakthrough testing COVID-19 antigen rapid test. The 15-minute results allow government officials, event organizers, school officials, and others to make decisions about distancing, mask wearing, and other precautions. More information about the test kit is available at https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-antigen-rapid-test-kit/.

Since they released their first COVID antigen test, JOYSBIO has supplied more than 200 million of tests around the world to protect everyone from this deadly virus.

"As new SARS-COV-2 mutations BA.4 and BA.5 pop up around the world," said Zhang, "The need for tests that can be counted on to show an active infection of new BA.4 and BA.5 variants continues to grow. Our mission, at JOYSBIO, is to provide tests that are fast, reliable, and efficient so people can get on with their lives as quickly as possible."

Certified by CE1434 (PCBC) for self-testing by layperson, this is the one test that every home should have. At the first sign of symptoms or possible exposure, the test will be able to tell anyone whether it's COVID they're dealing with or some other illness.

The professional version of this test is recently included in the "EU Common List of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests" under Category A that is strongly recommended to use by the European Commission for the issuance of EU digital COVID certificates.

JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an R&D-focused Chinese biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies high-quality medical in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) rapid test kits as well as revolutionary customized reagent kits to all parts of the world. JOYSBIO was founded by a team of professionals with many years of joint technical, marketing/sales, operational and manufacturing ability in this industry.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick Zhang at +86-186-0545-0986 or email at bd@joysbio.com .

