NewStar Asset Management Expands Executive Team with New Hire

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStar Asset Management ("NewStar" or the "Company"), a real estate-focused alternative investment and asset management company based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today that Jennifer Dinkins has joined the Company as Chief Accounting Officer. In her new role, Miss Dinkins will lead accounting and financial planning for the Company, including its NewStar Exchange, NewStar Development, and NewStar Partners subsidiary businesses.

"Jennifer is a key addition to the executive team at NewStar where she will have primary accounting oversight for our growing portfolio which today spans residential, industrial, and commercial properties totaling approximately $350 million", said Carl Dickson, NewStar's Chief Operating Officer. "Expert leadership in accounting and financial planning is a pillar of our business and we are excited to have such a qualified and experienced executive joining the team."

Miss Dinkins has more than 10 years of public and private accounting experience, focusing on real estate. She joins NewStar from RCG Ventures where she served as Director of Accounting. Over the course of her career, she has directed accounting and financial aspects for more than 11 million square feet of commercial property and over 10,000 residential units. She is a Certified Public Accountant and graduated with Honors from Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Georgia.

About NewStar: NewStar Asset Management is a real estate-focused alternative investment and asset management company based in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information visit www.newstar-am.com.

Contact: info@newstar-am.com

