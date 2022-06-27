OXI FRESH CARPET CLEANING NAMED ONE OF 2022's TOP LOW-COST FRANCHISES BY ENTREPRENEUR

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Spring issue of Entrepreneur's StartUps magazine, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning has been recognized as one of the top franchise investment opportunities for under $50,000. On newsstands now, the issue's Top Low-Cost Franchises for 2022 feature highlights franchise brands that provide entrepreneurs with an accessible path to launching their own businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Oxi Fresh) (PRNewswire)

"Everyone at Oxi Fresh is proud to be a part of a franchise that consistently ranks among the best out there today," said Jonathan Barnett, the carpet cleaning franchise company's founder and CEO. "We have built a flexible, powerful brand that empowers our franchisees to pursue growth without saddling them with massive upfront costs."

The Top Low-Cost Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® ranking. Entrepreneur provided three separate rankings in 2022 for low-cost franchises grouped by $50,000, $100,000, and $150,000 investment levels. This ranking and the many others they release are part of Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace.

"This list underscores that the American dream is still alive and well," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Our 2022 Top Low-Cost Franchises rankings are a great example of how there are several franchises today that make being a business owner and entrepreneur accessible and obtainable."

To view the complete list of top low-cost franchises, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises. Results can also be seen in Entrepreneur's StartUps issue, available on newsstands now.

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 460 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

