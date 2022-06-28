Health Enterprise Partners Announces Principal Promotion

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a healthcare private equity firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jessie Laurash to Principal.

"Jessie's well-deserved promotion to Principal is the culmination of her abundant strengths as an investment professional. We recognize the value that she brings to our firm in the realm of sourcing, post-close value creation, thought leadership, and as a developer of people. Beyond her numerous accomplishments, she embodies HEP's core values in all that she does." said Ezra Mehlman, Dave Tamburri and Pete Tedesco, Managing Partners of HEP.

Jessie joined HEP in 2017, while completing her MBA at Columbia Business School. Prior to joining the team, Jessie was the Director of Operations of MediQuire, a venture-backed healthcare data analytics company supporting Medicaid providers and payers in the transition to value-based care. Prior to that, Jessie was with Evolent Health where she helped healthcare delivery systems across the country establish population health management infrastructure and capabilities. Jessie also spent several years as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on healthcare policy and reform engagements. She is on the faculty at New York University's Wagner School of Public Service.

"Jessie has been a vital business partner to our company," said Matthew Gitelis, Founder and CEO of PatientIQ. "PatientIQ's business model requires us to solve complex problems for many of the most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the United States, and Jessie's insights and experience in these matters has proven to be invaluable as we navigate this exciting growth phase of our company."

Jessie serves as a director of Aware Recovery Care and Proven Behavior Solutions and a board observer of Kno2, NOCD, and PatientIQ. She previously served as a board observer of Twistle (acquired by Health Catalyst).

She holds a BS in Biology of Global Health from Georgetown University and received Dean's Honors from Columbia Business School

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare.

