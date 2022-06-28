Yunji Empowers Its Private Label Brand Qingziyang With Advanced Technology

HANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that the Company's ongoing development of innovative technology is yielding positive results. The recently-launched second generation of Yunji's megahit product, fruit and vegetable pressed candy from its private label Qingziyang, reached the milestone of five million sales within one minute and ten million sales within twenty minutes during its launch day on June 14, 2022.

The second-generation pressed candy product leverages technological innovation to deliver a superior taste with a better product design and an enhanced product formula. The product has garnered widespread acclaim and received the Gold Award at the World Genius Convention & Education Expo 2022. After more than a year of research and development, Yunji enriched the product's formula and improved its efficacy by including additional patented ingredients sourced from multiple countries. Retaining the original elements that aid digestion and block fat absorption, the second generation of the product adds new health-boosting ingredients that deliver a wide range of benefits, such as blocking glucose absorption. The launch of the second-generation pressed candy demonstrates Yunji's commitment to continuous development of its private labels. These efforts have received international recognition, with Qingziyang's collagen peptide solid beverage winning a Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva in Switzerland in March 2022.

In addition to its application of cutting-edge technology in product development, Yunji also collaborated with a smart factory in Zhejiang to produce its Qingziyang brand multimineral calcium supplements. Yunji's innovative use of technology allows users to monitor the product's manufacturing process through 24/7 livestreaming in key locations such as workshops, warehouses, and food testing laboratories simply by scanning a QR code. Users are able to track manufacturing dates, supply sources, and inspection and operation personnel, and can watch the production process at any time online thanks to Yunji's use of the latest IOT technology.

Shanglue Xiao, Founder and CEO of Yunji, commented, "We are partnering with a number of top-tier suppliers to further expand and develop our Qingziyang brand. By working closely with our world-class partners, we have incorporated state-of-the-art technology into our research and development and manufacturing processes, better enabling us to fulfill our mission to provide the best quality health products to our customers. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive health solutions to our customers and helping them to pursue healthy lifestyles."

