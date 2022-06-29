InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable & Functional Phone Charger (TOT-622)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish accessory for women and girls that can be used to easily charge a cell phone when needed," said an inventor, from Buffalo, N.Y., "so I invented the SCRUNCHY CHARGER. My design eliminates the need to carry a separate phone charger in a purse or pocket."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to ensure that a phone charger is readily available. It also offers a fun and fashionable accessory. As a result, it increases convenience and it enhances style. The invention features an attractive and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women and girls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TOT-622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

