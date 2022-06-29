InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Police (NPL-399)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a system to automatically detect if a weapon is inside a car that is pulled over by a police officer," said an inventor, from Immokalee, Fla., "so I invented the X - Z. My design would provide added peace of mind by assuring that the officer is alert, informed and well-prepared."

The invention provides an effective way for a police officer to detect a weapon inside a stopped vehicle. In doing so, it allows the officer to approach with extreme caution if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to avoid a confrontation and shooting. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for law enforcement officers and military applications. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

