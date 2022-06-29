More than 7500 Attend Plexus Worldwide's 2022 Ignite Convention

Health and Wellness Company Plexus Reset and Recognizes Leading Brand Ambassadors From Around the World

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest direct-selling health and wellness companies in the world, had more than 7500 Brand Ambassadors register for its hybrid annual convention, held in Columbus, Ohio June 22-24. The 3-day event featured exciting product launches and an informative lineup of workshops, panels, and presentations designed to educate and inspire Brand Ambassadors to pursue their entrepreneurial goals. Keynote speakers and trainers included Jimmy Wayne, Jason Dorsey, and Carey Lohrenz.

"This year's Plexus 2022 Ignite Convention was focused on strengthening our passionate Brand Ambassadors to help them reach new heights with their businesses," said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide. "This event brings together thousands of leaders to connect, learn from one another, and become energized and inspired to take their businesses to the next level."

Attendees were also the first to learn of the new science-based products Plexus is launching a revolutionary product system called Plexus Reset, designed to help revitalize, restore, and reset whole-body health in 3 days. Plexus Reset provides an alternative option with products that deliver a balanced nutrient profile and signal satiety, making it simple to achieve the health benefits that fasting offers. This system lays the foundation for optimal health and maximum results with Plexus products and healthy lifestyle choices. Plexus Reset consists of eight products that support overall health and wellness and contain a unique blend of proprietary supplements and foods with functional ingredients for healthy cellular metabolism.

"We've been hosting Plexus conventions for more than 10 years and it's always so humbling to hear personal success stories about how Plexus products have ignited hope, health, and happiness to so many" said Alec Clark, Founder and President of Plexus Worldwide. "This is why we do what we do, and why we're committed to bringing Plexus to even more people around the world."

Robinson and Clark also announced 2022 One Plexus winners, Robin Sullivan, of Parker, Texas and Natalie Foeller of Kingston, Ontario, Canada. This prestigious award honors Plexus Brand Ambassadors who take extraordinary measures to support peers, give back to their local community, and empower others to make the world a better place.

