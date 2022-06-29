SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Apyx Medical Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 - (NASDAQ: APYX)

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Apyx Medical Corporation.

Shareholders who purchased shares of APYX during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: May 12, 2021 to March 11, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: August 5, 2022

