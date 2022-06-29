Sinch secures HIPAA compliance validation on security for voice, fax and UCaaS

BDO USA confirms HIPAA compliance for Sinch security over voice, fax and UCaaS services

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, a leading provider of cloud communications platform solutions for voice, messaging, and emergency services, today announced it has successfully achieved third-party validation of its compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for its security over voice, fax and UCaaS services. HIPAA accreditation was gained through an in-depth security assessment completed by BDO USA.

Achieving this compliance milestone demonstrates that Sinch's administrative, physical, and technical safeguards meet the required standards of control and security for their cloud and remote solution infrastructure, network protection, and operational practices.

HIPAA has established regulatory standards governing the security, privacy and integrity of data requiring vendors encountering this sensitive data to be HIPAA-compliant. The goal of an assessment is to evaluate how compliant an entity is with HIPAA rules and regulations protecting customers by keeping their data safe, protecting providers from data breaches to uphold their reputations, and helping providers invest their time and resources most effectively to assure maximum security.

"We have a solid track record of protecting client data and security to safeguard against potential data breaches," said Maher Rahman, vice president of information security, Voice Business Unit, Sinch. "Completing the security assessment with BDO allows us to continue to maintain the highest standards of cybersecurity and data integrity."

Rahman added, "Achieving this compliance certification allows us to further enhance the security provided to partners and clients who utilize our extensive voice solutions including SIP trunking, voice termination, UCaaS, and fax services. It also expands our current compliance suite related to ISO 27001, ISO 9001, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II reporting across these product offerings."

BDO's rigorous process to evaluate firms for HIPAA certification required Sinch experts to host over a dozen workshops and provide extensive documentation of policies and procedures that decisively attest to HIPAA maturity. The BDO auditors and principals were highly impressed with Sinch process, procedure and documentation, related to handling electronic personal health information (ePHI), and awarded overall rating and individual domain scores among the highest they have issued in past years.

BDO is the fifth largest global public accounting, tax and audit firm internationally employing over 8,500 consultants in the U.S. across 70+ locations. BDO has been performing HIPAA security and privacy assessments for several years with qualified engagement resources that have experience managing HIPAA compliance requirements.

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

