Bringg Named Winner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards

Recognizing top companies that are paving the way forward for commerce

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced that it has been named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year for Best for Fulfillment.

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance of digital transformation commerce partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, taking into account the number of new customers and overall growth.

"We are pleased to be named Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "Our market-leading delivery and fulfillment network enables high speed and scalability at the core. And, in today's economic uncertainty, this is exactly what retailers need most – the freedom to support unique business needs while offering an unparalleled delivery and fulfillment customer experience."

Bringg provides retailers with new ways to rapidly launch, customize, and scale a multitude of delivery models to enable personalized consumer delivery experiences. With access to hundreds of third-party delivery providers, retailers can effortlessly facilitate efficient delivery operations across multiple delivery providers, on their own terms by defining their own business rules. This smart orchestration capability enables retailers to seamlessly meet growing order demand, accelerating business growth, and increasing profitability.

With rising consumer demand for online shopping and evolving delivery expectations, Bringg on Salesforce enables retailers to quickly and easily set up a variety of delivery, pickup, and returns for the end consumer both pre and post purchase. In addition, retailers gain the operational agility to differentiate their brands by deeply customizing their delivery operations and branded customer experiences.

Bringg on Salesforce is currently available on https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000DvLFvUAN .

About Bringg

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their last mile operations with data-led fulfillment and delivery orchestration SaaS technology. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com/

Salesforce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

Media contact:

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

justine@headline.media

IL:+972 54 885 9141

US:+1 917 724 2176

UK:+44 203 769 2363

View original content:

SOURCE Bringg