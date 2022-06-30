CGI earns UiPath Services Network certification in recognition of its intelligent automation capabilities

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced it has achieved UiPath Service Network (USN) certification for its advanced robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities, underscoring the company's position as a leading global systems integrator in intelligent automation. With this USN certification from UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software provider, CGI is now part of an elite network of service delivery partners that can implement UiPath RPA solutions and centers of excellence with the same level of "know how" and quality as UiPath's RPA professionals.

Organizations across sectors are increasingly investing in RPA to enable new digital operating models, drive enterprise-wide efficiencies, reduce costs, transform the customer/citizen experience, and increase revenues. CGI's latest Voice of Our Clients proprietary research, which shares findings from interviews with 1,700 executives across the industries and geographies that CGI serves, reveals that robotic process automation is a top three innovation investment for executives over the next three years.

"We are pleased to earn this new accreditation from UiPath as it further demonstrates our global scale and capacity to deliver end-to-end enterprise automation consulting services and technical expertise," said David Tierno, Vice President Strategic Alliances at CGI. "CGI's broad intelligent automation capabilities, which can be delivered in proximity and through a robust global delivery network, enable our clients to increase their productivity and achieve greater levels of business agility."

"Enterprises are evolving their digital capabilities with automation at the core," said Cheryln Chin, Vice President, Global Partners & Alliances at UiPath. "At UiPath, we believe automation can benefit every worker, and as a USN partner, CGI is positioned to help companies democratize automation, achieve better outcomes, and grow revenue. CGI's proven automation competencies will enable its clients to achieve success in rapidly changing environments."

As a UiPath Diamond partner, CGI uses UiPath technology to drive high-value, sustainable outcomes for clients at scale and pace. Learn more about CGI's work with UiPath and its robotic process automation consulting services and solutions.

