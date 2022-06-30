Delinea's Joseph Carson Receives 2022 OnCon Icon Award Recognizing the Top 100 Information Security Professionals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced that Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO Joseph Carson has been recognized as a Top 50 Information Security Professional in the 2022 OnCon Icon Awards .

The awards recognize the top 100 Information Security professionals who have made a considerable impact on their organization and/or previous organizations, made strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership, innovate in their role/career, and exhibit exceptional leadership. The OnConferences team determines finalists based on the applications and nominations, and public voting determines the recipients of the Icon Awards. Winners represent some of the top information security professionals in the entire world.

"I'm very grateful to receive this Icon Award recognition, especially since nominations come from Information Security professionals and are determined by peer observation," said Carson. "I'm honored to be placed among such an amazing and respected list of leaders who are all working toward a common goal of making our digital and physical worlds safer and more secure."

Carson is an active member of the cybersecurity community and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). He is also a cybersecurity adviser to several governments, critical infrastructure organizations, and financial and transportation industries. He speaks frequently at industry and government events all around the world and is often quoted as an expert resource in global cybersecurity, technology, and business publications. He is also host of 401 Access Denied, an award-winning cybersecurity podcast with Cybrary which recently surpassed 100,000 listens.

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

