Société Générale is the Latest Global Bank to join Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo Platform

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging the latest technology to further transform its capital market operations, Société Générale, is now live on the distributed ledger technology repo platform (DLR) created by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The blockchain-enabled platform accelerates the digitization of the global repo market, empowering participants to realize immediate benefits of reduced risk and operational costs and enhanced liquidity. Société Générale's active engagement accelerates the expansion of DLR's participant network and builds on the platform's early success.

"We are excited to leverage the operational efficiencies, benefit from real time visibility and have access to enhanced liquidity that Broadridge's distributed ledger repo platform provides," said Greg Zielinski, Chief Operating Officer, Société Générale Americas. "This partnership with Broadridge reinforces Société Générale's overall strategy by leveraging blockchain technology to reduce and improve efficiency in the financial markets – particularly the $10T global bilateral repo market."

"Société Générale is an innovator in capital markets, and we're excited to welcome them onto to this award winning DLR platform," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "Broadridge continues to drive the transformation of repo market infrastructure with the distributed ledger technology repo platform via the utilization of smart contracts to digitize the trade agreement between counterparties and leveraging digitized assets to reduce settlement cycles."

Built on Broadridge's leading fixed income platform that processes over $8T per day, DLR couples emerging distributed ledger and smart contract technology with existing operational account structure functionality, enabling real-time securities mobility in the repo market at scale. The rapid innovation in the repo markets will result in a more efficient market infrastructure and increased capital velocity.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers, and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us please visit broadridge.com .

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

+1 516-472-5129

Edings.Thibault@Broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications, Broadridge

+1 212-973-6966

Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.