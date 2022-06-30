Tetragon Financial Group Limited May 2022 Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetragon has released its Monthly Factsheet for May 2022.

Net Asset Value: $2,710m

Fully Diluted NAV Per Share: $29.03

Share Price (TFG NA): $10.30

Monthly NAV per share total return: -1.4%

Monthly Return on Equity: -0.9%

Most recent quarterly dividend: $0.11

Dividend yield: 4.1%

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including public and private equities and credit (including distressed securities and structured credit), convertible bonds, real estate, venture capital, infrastructure, bank loans and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company's non-voting shares are traded on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com.

Tetragon: Yuko Thomas Investor Relations ir@tetragoninv.com Press Inquiries: Prosek Partners Pro-tetragon@prosek.com United States Ryan FitzGibbon Remy Marin +1 646 818 9298 +1 646 818 9234 United Kingdom Henrietta Dehn Alexa Bethell +44 7717 281 665 +44 7940 166 251



This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

View original content:

SOURCE Tetragon Financial Group Limited