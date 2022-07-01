Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Atento, S.A. held in Luxembourg in June 29th 2022 with 80.89% participation - Akshay Shah is elected as member to the board

Antonio Viana resigns as director on June 30th 2022

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the largest providers worldwide and the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America, announces its Annual Shareholders Meeting was held in Luxembourg in June 29th 2022, immediately followed by an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (jointly, the "Annual Meetings"). 80.89% of the Company's share capital excluding treasury shares participated in the Annual Meetings.

The Company's shareholders approved each of the items submitted for approval at the Annual Meeting, including in particular the appointment of Akshay Shah as Class I director, immediately effective and for a period expiring at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2024, the renewal of Mr. Carlos López-Abadía Rodrigo, Mr. Robert William Payne and Mr. Antenor Camargo, as class II directors, of the Company for a period expiring at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2025 and the ratification of the recent appointment by cooptation of Mr. Anil Bhalla as class I director for a period expiring at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2024. In addition, other ordinary matters were also approved including the individual and consolidated annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on December 31, 2021 and the allocation of results.

Likewise, on June 30th 2022 Antonio Viana-Baptista submitted to the Company's board of directors notice of his resignation from his position as a Class III director of the Board, with such resignation to be effective immediately. Mr. Viana's resignation was not due to any disagreement relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in industries such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer. Gartner named the company as a leader for two years in a row, since 2021 in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com

