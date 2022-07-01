NextMart, Inc. Announces New Chief Executive Officer

CARLSBAD, N.M., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce that it has named Oscar Maldonado as the new Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company effective July 1, 2022 ("Maldonado").

Mr. Maldonado was the former owner and officer of Two Brothers, LLC, a specialized oil field service company ("Two Brothers Service"), which was acquired as a wholly owned subsidiary by the Company on June 16, 2022, for 30,000,000 shares of Common Stock. William Bouyea announced his resignation effective at the end of the third fiscal quarter, June 30, 2022. Mr. Maldonado has run Two Brothers Service in the Permian Basin since 2016. Before that, Mr. Maldonado worked for Occidental USA for over ten years ending with being the Production Coordinator for the State of New Mexico.

Mr. Maldonado (CEO of the Company), states…"I am excited to be part of the NextMart family. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bouyea for his tenure with the Company and everything he did with regards to acquisition negotiation as well as getting our oil field service division organized and fully operational. I have spent most of my professional career the last 20 plus years working in the oil and gas industry in the State of New Mexico, mainly in the Permian Basin. I plan to bring this experience to the Company and will assist with the growth our main business strategy, which is the development and sale of high-end, specialized oil field services in the Permian Basin. We want to be a major player in this market that is currently growing daily due to current economic conditions not only in the domestic United States, but also the world."

In passing, the Company has parted ways with Mark McKenzie, the head of our business operations, as well as working to unravel the acquisition of Defender Contracting, LLC, which should be completed within the next two business weeks. In the place of Mr. McKenzie, the Company has named Mr. Maldonado as new head of business operations and have started the process of consolidating all the Company's oil field service address at the new operational location in Carlsbad for Two Brothers Service.

Mr. Maldonado (CEO of the Company), states…"With Two Brothers and Emco Oilfield Services being operated out of one main location, will not only save the Company in expenses and overhead, but will also increase its management and operational efficiency. It will allow us to make our specialized oil field service operations more proactive with regards to servicing our growing client based in the Permian Basin. Additionally, we are moving forward very fast with the development of the previously two new water station plants in Carlsbad as well. This will exponentially increase a current revenue source for the Company and will have an additional benefit of growing the use by our clients of our other suite of oil field services. With that said, even without the projected increased revenue generating activity from our current specialized oil field service unit due to the Company's investment in the new water stations, the Company will continue to grow in terms of new clients and top line revenue (e.g., monthly, quarterly, and annually) as the Permian Basin in projected to explode in terms of both oil and gas production for the foreseeable future."

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

Company Web Site: https://nextmartcorporation.com/

Emco Oilfield Services, LLC Web Site: https://emcooilfield.com/

Twitter: @CorporationNxmr

