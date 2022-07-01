TRUE VALUE COMPANY RAISES NEARLY $1 MILLION AT 2022 CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC EVENT

Annual Fundraiser Supports True Value Foundation's Education and Community Programs for Youth

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Value Foundation (TVF) today announced that it raised nearly $1 million at its 2022 Charity Classic golf fundraising event. Held on June 29, 2022, at the Cog Hill Golf Club in Lemont, IL, the 25th Annual Charity Classic brought nearly 600 vendor partners representing over 300 companies together with True Value associate volunteers for a day on the golf course. Partner donations provide the primary funding for TVF's grant programs for True Value retailers across the nation, as well as the True Value Boys & Girls Club, located in Chicago's Little Village.

"True Value and our vendor partners are committed to the communities where we live and work, and TVF's mission of helping youth succeed reflects that," said Chris Kempa, CEO of True Value Company. "I'm so proud of our generous suppliers, who come together with us each year at the Charity Classic in the spirit of bringing our youth life-changing, transformative opportunities."

Over the last seven years, True Value vendor partners and True Value associates have donated close to $8.5 million to the True Value Foundation through the Charity Classic and other fundraising efforts.

About True Value Foundation

True Value Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that unites retailers in helping improve the lives of children in the communities True Value serves. The foundation advocates for youth and serves as a catalyst to provide tools and resources to help youth realize their dreams and achieve their potential. TVF encourages its partners to get involved and give back through volunteerism, mentorship, community improvements, and raising funds.

About True Value Company

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and over 70 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set with market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University, all within a flexible model that requires no membership. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.TrueValueCompany.com .

