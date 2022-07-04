"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Worldwide Tournament Begins in September & the Official Website Opens Today

TOKYO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament starting Friday, September 9th. Additionally, the official website ( https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/ ) is now open. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team worldwide tournament Dream Championship 2022 will begin Friday, September 9, 2022. Be sure to check out the in-app notifications and Dream Championship 2022 official website (https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/). The previous tournament, Dream Championship 2021, was held online from September to December 2021. The champion from 2021 will also participate in the Dream Championship 2022 Final Tournament. (PRNewswire)

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 18 years old and above. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its fourth installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Dream Championship 2022 Overview

The Online Qualifiers will be held in-game from Friday, September 9th. After that, the Final Regional Qualifiers will be held online and will consist of 4 blocks representing different regions of the world.

The top 7 rated players as of November 2022 will advance to the Finals in addition to the top 8 players who win the Final Regional Qualifiers and the winner of Dream Championship 2021. There will be a total of 16 players who will compete in the Finals to decide this year's champion.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

