If you bought certain Zignature® pet food products labeled as "Grain Free" or "Chicken Free," you may be eligible for benefits in a class action settlement

SEATTLE, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration announces a proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit called Gifford et al., v. Pets Global Inc., Case No. 2:21-CV-02136-CJC-MRW (C.D.Cal.) (the "Settlement"). This notice provides a summary of your rights and options.

What is this about? Plaintiffs claim that certain pet food products manufactured or produced by Defendant Pets Global Inc ("Defendant" or "Pets Global") and marketed or labeled as "grain free" or "chicken free," were actually determined through third party testing to contain grain and chicken. Pets Global denies these allegations and believes that it has valid defenses to these claims. Both sides have agreed to the Settlement to avoid the cost of further litigation.

Who is affected? You are a Class Member if you reside in the U.S. and purchased certain Zignature pet food Products marketed or labeled as "Grain Free" or "Chicken Free" for personal, family or household use, and not for resale, from June 2, 2017 through June 24, 2022 (the "Class Period"). A complete list of the affected Products is available at www.PGPetFoodSettlement.com.

What does the Settlement provide?

Class Members who submit valid claims with Proof of Purchase may be entitled to up to ten dollars ($10.00) for each purchase during the Class Period, up to 10 products per household for a maximum benefit of $100. Settlement Class Members who submit a claim without Proof of Purchase may be entitled to a total settlement benefit of five dollars ($5.00). Pets Global also agrees to revise Product labels and marketing references so that any Product label that makes a "chicken free" and "grain free" claim no longer contains those representations. Pets Global has also agreed to audit its suppliers on an annual basis for a 5-year period. The amount of relief Pets Global will pay is uncapped. Class Counsel will be seeking up to $875,000 in attorneys' fees and costs and $5,000 in service awards for each Class Representative. Any attorney fee amount awarded or service award awarded is in complete discretion of the Court.

How do I file a claim?

Class Members may submit an online claim at www.PGPetFoodSettlement.com. They may also download and mail the claim form to Gifford v Pets Global Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91430, Seattle, WA 98111 or email: info@PGPetFoodSettlement.com. All Claim Forms must be submitted online or postmarked by December 21, 2022.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will not get a payment and you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Pets Global for the claims in this case.

Exclude Yourself : If you exclude yourself or remove yourself from the Class, you will not receive a payment. You will keep your right to sue or continue to sue Pets Global for the claims in this case. Exclusion requests must be postmarked by October 31, 2022.

Object . If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement you may object to it or tell the Court what you don't like about the Settlement. Objections must be postmarked by October 31, 2022.

For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, go to www.PGPetFoodSettlement.com.

What happens next? The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 21, 2022 at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and Courthouse, 411 West Fourth Street, Courtroom 9B, Santa Ana, CA, 92701-4516, to consider whether to approve the Settlement, Class Counsel's attorneys' fees and expenses, and Class Representative service awards. The Court has appointed Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips & Grossman, PPLC as Class Counsel. Class Counsel will answer any questions that the Court may have. You or your attorney may ask to speak at the hearing at your own cost, but you don't have to.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, go to www.PGPetFoodSettlement.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator by writing Gifford v Pets Global Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91430, Seattle, WA 98111, emailing info@PGPetFoodSettlement.com, or calling 1-877-379-5993.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

