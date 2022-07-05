Subway Announces A Whole New Way to Subway

Introducing the best sandwiches in Subway history: The Subway Series is now available nationwide, an all-new menu that builds on last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh

MILFORD, Conn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® restaurants today unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number. These new mouthwatering sandwiches are the perfect combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and freshly baked bread, allowing guests to explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization. To celebrate the most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is inviting America to experience these perfect signature subs on July 12, as it gives away up to one million free Subway Series sandwiches.

The all-new Subway Series continues the transformation journey Subway began last summer with the Eat Fresh® Refresh which introduced more than 20 new and refreshed ingredients to its menu. Since then, Subway's team of culinary experts spent more than a year applying six decades of sandwich skill and testing hundreds of recipes to create the 12 sandwiches that earned a coveted spot on The Subway Series menu. Each recipe is crafted to deliver maximum crave and highlight the brand's refreshed ingredients in new and unexpected ways. Subway has also introduced a new menu and ordering system that makes it easier for guests to order. Instead of picking your ingredients and toppings throughout the ordering process, guests simply say a sandwich number or name and six-inch or footlong.

While guests are still able to order their go-to customized classic, Subway is encouraging fans across America to try the best sandwich they've never created. On July 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. local time, up to one million free 6-inch Subway Series subs will be offered across the nation. Guests have the opportunity to visit a participating Subway location during this timeframe and pick one free sandwich from the 12 new Subway Series sandwiches.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," said Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience – proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."

Each of the Subway Series sandwich recipes brings out the best of Subway, using the best bread, protein and add-ons in the brand's history. Complementary flavors and an expertly crafted balance of proteins, cheese, sauces and fresh vegetables are designed to maximize taste and crave. The Subway Series menu is divided into four categories with three sandwiches each:

Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw™, #3 The Monster™

Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss

Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic™, #9 The Champ™

Clubs: #10 All-American Club®, #11 Subway Club®, #12 Turkey Cali Club™

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

