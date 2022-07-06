Govee is Amplifying Users' Gaming Station with Razer Chroma RGB™

HONG KONG, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in RGBIC technology, and Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers, have teamed up to pair Govee's smart lights with Razer Chroma RGB. Govee and Razer users can enjoy a 360° immersive gaming experience while playing Chroma-enabled games.

With this integration, gamers can sync their Govee smart lights with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem and enjoy the immersive lighting effects that enhance their gameplay experience. When gamers activate gaming mode, Chroma and their library of compatible games will use their interactive lighting system to react to various actions while playing. Govee smart lights improve the aesthetics of every gaming room, turning it into an open world and taking it to the next level.

"We are so excited for our collaboration with Razer, and we can't wait to introduce this 360° gaming ecosystem with next-level immersive gaming experience to all gamers." says Govee founder and CEO Eric Wu.

Govee's first wave of Razer Chroma-enabled products starts from the popular Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, Glide Wall Light, Neon Rope Light and RGBIC LED Strip Lights. More Govee products will be updated into the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

Once connected, gamers can begin the journey to unleash the ultimate battlestation. Moreover, gamers can enjoy the music-responsive mode and preset scenes on the Govee Home App, spreading the joy of these amazing RGBIC lighting effects to users's entire home.

ABOUT GOVEE

Since November 2017, Govee has committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology.

We have created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers.

The Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 10 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority.

For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

