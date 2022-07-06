Group-IB announces regional diversification of business

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, one of the global leaders in cybersecurity, has completed the first step in a series of actions aimed at separating its Russia and CIS business. Group-IB has just transferred its activities in Russia to a new entity under local management.

(PRNewsfoto/Group-IB) (PRNewswire)

The company's global headquarters registered under the legal name Group-IB Global Private Ltd. (Singapore) will continue to manage its Threat Intelligence and Research centers in Southeast Asia (Global HQ in Singapore), Europe (regional HQ in Amsterdam) and the Middle East (regional HQ in Dubai) while pursuing Group-IB's mission and protecting its clients in these areas. Russia and CIS business from now on will evolve independently.

The two businesses' financial flows are totally separated from each other including their costs and revenues. As per already applied internal regulation since the establishment of the Singapore headquarters, no revenues generated in any of Group-IB Global Private Ltd.'s subsidiaries are used to fund any activities in the Russia and CIS region.

As a next step in the process, Group-IB Global Private Ltd. is committed to change its ownership structure so that in 6 months' time Group-IB's global assets and Russia and CIS assets would be owned by different stakeholders and UBOs.

Group-IB's regional HQs are self-sufficient in terms of core business capabilities with best-in-class experts covering all technical functions (Digital Forensics & Incident Response, Cyber Investigations, 24/7 Computer Emergency Response Team, Threat Intelligence, Managed Cybersecurity services, R&D, etc). At the same time, Group-IB will now accelerate its global talent relocation program for management staff and technical specialists, launched in 2019 with the opening of Group-IB headquarters in Singapore. All the regional HQs are continuously enhancing their teams by hiring and developing local talent.

"Group-IB at its core has always pursued the mission of fighting cybercrime globally", comments Dmitry Volkov, Group-IB Global CEO, "Amidst the world and market uncertainty, we have decided to implement these changes to be able to continue to follow this mission, independent of external circumstances. We believe this will provide more market freedom and will allow us to accelerate business development in every region of Group-IB's operations as well as bring us closer to our goal of becoming the most influential power in the fight against cybercrime''.

The diversification of business will let Group-IB to be more flexible and independent in order to keep developing its global threat hunting infrastructure, and to study local threats with the goal of providing best-in-class defense against cyber threats for its customers and partners in every region of operations. The split-off of assets is one more step in Group-IB's long-term strategy to build the first decentralized and independent cybersecurity company relying on self-sustaining full-fledged Threat Intelligence and Research centers capable of supporting customers and developing strong partner networks in every region.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Group-IB