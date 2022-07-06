Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists (PCSO)

Panacea to offer banking and lending services to eligible PCSO members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), which provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice, has partnered with the Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists (PCSO) to provide preferred doctor-centric banking and lending services to PCSO members. PCSO is the largest constituent organization of the American Academy of Orthodontists and has over 3,000 members.

(PRNewsfoto/Panacea Financial) (PRNewswire)

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "Orthodontists have unique financial needs throughout their career from training to practice. Panacea is designed to meet those needs to help support Orthodontists from dental school to residency and into practice ownership. We couldn't be happier to bring unique benefits to PCSO members."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors that provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including PRN personal loans, student loan refinancing, and practice loans.

PCSO President Dr. Tom Merrill said "PCSO is excited to join forces with Panacea Financial in an effort to help benefit our members with their financial needs. Panacea's offerings will help our members through all the various stages of their practice careers."

"As a doctor myself, I personally understand how difficult it can be for doctors to find a bank that both understands us and is easily accessible around our schedule." Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added. "That is why we created Panacea: to bring a solution for our doctor community to address our financial pain points. From personal loans to student loan refinance to practice ownership, we have helped thousands of doctors throughout all 50 states, and we are excited to bring special offerings to PCSO members."

For more information, please visit www.panaceafinancial.com.

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists

The Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists is a professional organization of orthodontic specialists whose mission is to help its members provide the highest level of care. They provide quality continuing education and support political advocacy. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are essential to fulfill this mission. PCSO is the largest constituent organization of the American Association of Orthodontists.

Media Contact for Panacea Financial:

Media Contact for PCSO:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panacea Financial