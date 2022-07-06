Quantexa Named a Strong Performer In 2022 Analyst Report for AML Solutions

First time entrant recognized: "Quantexa has differentiated KYC and CDD and transaction monitoring development roadmap plans…"

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantexa, a leading global provider of Contextual Decision Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it has been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Anti-Money-Laundering Solutions, Q3 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Quantexa) (PRNewswire)

Based on Forrester's 26-criterion evaluation, the report is aimed at helping financial institutions and government departments find the right solutions to meet their needs. Quantexa was identified as one of the 15 most significant AML solution providers in the market today.

According to the report, "[Quantexa] has differentiated KYC and CDD and transaction monitoring development roadmap plans as well as a robust product development, sales, support, professional services staffing, and system integrator partner ecosystem." It also notes, "Quantexa excels at WLM source configurations and scale… [and] uses a user interface and low code approach to allow admins to bring in multiple sources of data. The solution allows data scientists to use external models (Python, R, etc.) in the Quantexa scoring pipeline."

The Forrester Wave™ goes on to explain that Quantexa "currently offers an excellent productized watchlist, politically exposed persons (PEP) list integration, and productized sanctions list sources integrations." It notes, "Quantexa is a good fit for organizations looking for a KYC-first AML that integrates with an already deployed case management solution from another vendor."

Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer at Quantexa, comments: "Chief Data Officers and AML professionals across the globe are relying on vendors in this space to help them run more effective and efficient investigations and monitoring to aid in reducing the impact of money laundering and fraud activities which present a growing major threat worldwide. We believe that the placement as a strong performer in Forrester's Wave is evidence that our approach to understanding risk as informed by contextualized data is an emerging best practice. We remain dedicated to providing our clients with a flexible solution, able to support all internal and external data sources, with an open architecture that easily integrates into a customer's existing IT environment."

To learn more about Quantexa's AML solutions, please visit: https://www.quantexa.com/solutions/anti-money-laundering/

ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa's platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 500 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney.

For more information, contact Quantexa or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media

Adam Jaffe

SVP of Corporate Marketing

+1 609 502 6889

adamjaffe@quantexa.com

- or -

RapidResponse@quantexa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantexa