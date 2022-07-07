BioSteel Named Official Hydration Partner of the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players' Association

Historic partnership brings brand that was born in an NHL locker room and co-founded by veteran player, back to its roots

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (BioSteel), the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) announced a new multi-year partnership naming BioSteel the Official Hydration Partner of the NHL and the NHLPA. The milestone partnership will debut during the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal, where BioSteel is a presenting sponsor of national coverage across Rogers Sportsnet in Canada. The new partnership will provide the BioSteel brand with League-wide rinkside marketing and product supply rights, retail activation rights, community engagement platforms, player marketing and activation rights and more. This marks the sports hydration company's first partnership with a League as it continues to bring Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to communities, athletes and fans across North America.

BioSteel is the Official Sports Drink of the NHL (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Beginning in the 2022-23 NHL regular season, fans will see NHL players hydrating with BioSteel during every NHL game in North America. BioSteel products will be featured on each bench, penalty box and goal net. In addition, BioSteel will have a year-round platform to activate brand programming with NHL marks, logos, teams and players, including at the NHL Scouting Combine and NHL Draft, which includes a new BioSteel-sponsored Prospects Portal on NHL.com aggregating next-generation content, including NHL Central Scouting's rankings, player reports, NHL Scouting Combine statistics and results, interviews and more, about potential future NHL players. BioSteel will also be a presenting partner of a marquee NHL social platform to be announced at a later date. As a part of its continued efforts to hydrate the next generation, BioSteel will also be the presenting partner of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player in the nation.

BioSteel was born in an NHL locker room when retired NHL player, Michael Cammalleri, and his business partner John Celenza, a former NHLPA intern, set out to offer a "better-for-you" hydration option for athletes. After establishing a zero-sugar formula that features essential electrolytes and no artificial flavors or preservatives, the brand quickly became highly sought-after in professional sports, regularly found in athletes' lockers throughout North America, including many in the NHL. Fast forward to today, BioSteel is seeing its story come full circle from its authentic hockey roots as the brand continues to cement itself as the go-to sports drink for those seeking a cleaner, healthier hydration option.

"Hockey has been an integral part of the BioSteel brand since day one, when we set out to offer a cleaner, healthier hydration product for both myself and athletes everywhere," said Michael Cammalleri, NHL Veteran and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of BioSteel. "To see this brand become the Official Hydration Partner of the NHL is truly a full circle moment, and we're so proud to partner with the League and the Players' Association to support players hydration both on and off the ice and to introduce a new generation of fans to our brand and products."

"We are thrilled to announce our new long-term partnership with BioSteel – an authentic brand that was born in the locker room, built by and for hockey players," said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "BioSteel is an extremely motivated and engaged partner who is going to bring our sport to fans through their distribution channels like never before. This landmark deal includes a commitment to execute against extensive retail activations and through all the League's media platforms, and as such, the NHL, our players and our fans are going to benefit significantly from this partnership."

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership that makes BioSteel the official sports hydration partner of the NHLPA and NHL," said Mathieu Schneider, NHLPA Special Assistant to the Executive Director. "BioSteel has a long connection with NHL players, being created in and around NHL locker rooms and we are excited to now have the opportunity to utilize the profile and reach of our players to grow and strengthen this partnership with BioSteel and the NHL."

Founded in 2009 by Cammalleri and Celenza, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a zero-sugar alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep athletes and health-conscious consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available in stores across North America, globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through biosteel.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and the NHL Draft name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL NetworkMC in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About the National Hockey League Players' Association

The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League (NHL). The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA launched the Goals & Dreams fund as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 22 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $25 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

BioSteel's Clean. Healthy. Hydration. Line-Up (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BioSteel Named Official Hydration Partner of the NHL and NHLPA (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.