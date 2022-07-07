Caris Life Sciences Announces Enhanced Epic Partnership to Vastly Improve Access to Most Comprehensive Molecular Testing Available

Caris builds upon its current Genomics Module integration within the nation's largest electronic health record provider by offering seamless ordering and receipt of Caris molecular profiling results directly in patient records via Epic's Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network

IRVING, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize health care, today announced an enhanced partnership with Epic, a leader in software systems for electronic health records (EHR), to integrate Caris' market leading molecular testing portfolio with Epic's Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network.

"Caris Life Sciences is committed to fulfilling our organizational promise of making personalized precision medicine accessible to as many physicians and patients as possible," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "Building on the success of our Epic Genomics Module integration, ORA will further enhance patient access to critical molecular results they need to fight, and hopefully beat cancer."

The ORA network integration, available later this year, is an important next step to fully enabling data-driven decision making for Epic system users, which represents 60% of oncologists in the U.S. By integrating test ordering and resulting directly into Epic ORA, Caris can streamline clinical workflows for physicians and offer access to structured genomic data all within their Epic environment.

"Integrations like ours with Caris Life Sciences directly benefit patients by improving access and efficiency to testing results that lead to informed treatment decisions," said Alan Hutchison, Vice President of Population Health at Epic. "We are excited for this enhanced partnership with Caris to further increase health access and care, and the opportunity to help deliver precision medicine to a greater number of communities."

Caris' entire suite of molecular profile services, including whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing for tissue and blood samples, will be available within the ORA network. Caris is the first partner with whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing capabilities to join Epic's ORA network and plans to continue collaborating with EHR systems on new ways to integrate genomic results into patient care and education.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

To learn more about Epic, please visit www.epic.com/about.

