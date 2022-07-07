Category Leader Unveils Three New Models with 360° Self-Clean Mode and LUXE-Hinge Design for an Even More Seamless User Experience

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXE Bidet, the leading bidet seller across America, announces today the launch of NEO Plus, a brand-new iteration of its highly-rated line of bidet attachments. With all-new features and a fresh look, this portfolio expansion underscores the brand's commitment to innovation in the personal hygiene space that meets ever-evolving consumer needs at an accessible price.

LUXE Bidet Launches Next Generation of Bidets with Never-Before-Seen Patented Features in NEO Plus Line (PRNewswire)

Building upon the existing aspects of the fan-favorite NEO Series, the NEO Plus Series promises a 360° self-clean mode that flushes debris off the guard gate and nozzles for easy maintenance. Additionally, all NEO Plus models feature LUXE-Hinge Adjustment Plates, designed to simplify the toilet cleaning process by allowing users to fully flip the bidet upwards for direct access to the bowl and nozzles during routine bathroom upkeep. This first-of-its-kind hinge feature also allows for easy slide-in installation, offering consumers a more streamlined set up process.

"LUXE Bidet was founded with the belief that the luxurious feeling that a bidet adds to a bathroom comes only second to the hygienic benefits it adds to one's personal care routine, and we've made it our mission to ensure this essential tool is accessible for all by offering high quality, yet affordable options," said Anjum Gupta, President of LUXE Bidet, "With the launch of NEO Plus, we are proud to maintain those core principles while bringing forth innovation that makes our bidets even more convenient for every user."

The NEO Plus line comes in three models, including:

NEO 120 Plus : Perfect for beginners and those looking for all foundational bidet features, the 120 Plus is a cold water model equipped with a single wash nozzle along with water pressure & mode selection knobs that are simple to operate. ($49.99) Perfect for beginners and those looking for all foundational bidet features, the 120 Plus is a cold water model equipped with a single wash nozzle along with water pressure & mode selection knobs that are simple to operate.

NEO 185 Plus : For those looking for a little added luxury, the 185 Plus is a cold water model with an additional nozzle added for a feminine wash feature. It also has the easy-to-operate water pressure & mode selection knobs as well. ($61.99) For those looking for a little added luxury, the 185 Plus is a cold water model with an additional nozzle added for a feminine wash feature. It also has the easy-to-operate water pressure & mode selection knobs as well.

NEO 320 Plus: For those who prefer the feeling of warm water, the 320 Plus comes equipped with the same dual wash nozzles as the 185 Plus, one for rear wash and one for feminine wash, along with a mode selection knob and a lever controlling water temperature & pressure – making your entire usage experience customizable to your exact needs. ($66.99) For those who prefer the feeling of warm water, the 320 Plus comes equipped with the same dual wash nozzles as the 185 Plus, one for rear wash and one for feminine wash, along with a mode selection knob and a lever controlling water temperature & pressure – making your entire usage experience customizable to your exact needs.

All three models come in a variety of accent colors including white, chrome, and rose gold, available for purchase on LUXEBidet.com .

To learn more about the NEO Plus line, along with the brand's full suite of bidet attachments and associated products, visit www.LUXEBidet.com.

About LUXE Bidet

LUXE Bidet is the leading bidet brand in America, happy to be serving over 1 million customers nationwide. The brand's vision is to make healthy home hygiene affordable & accessible to everyone. Since 2009, the brand has been pioneering advanced bidet technology through innovation, functionality and design. For products and information, visit www.LUXEBidet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LUXE Bidet